The Colts selected Hull in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

It's going to be interesting to see if Hull's mundane yards-per-carry figures (4.1 on 221 carries last season) was a byproduct of Northwestern's offensive scheme or a slight to the redshirt junior's abilities, but a 4.47 40-yard Dash at the NFL Combine at 5-foot-10, 209 pounds might suggest it's the latter. Hull was the only running back in college football to record 50-plus receptions last season, but he doesn't project to be a consistent blocker, which could hinder his opportunities to be a pass-catching option at the NFL level.