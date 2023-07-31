Hull and Deon Jackson are the top remaining healthy Colts running backs, as Stephen Holder of ESPN reports that Zack Moss is slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks after breaking his arm in Monday's practice.

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has requested a trade from the team, and Moss' injury could put his availability for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Jaguars in doubt. Hull was drafted for his pass-catching prowess after recording 55 receptions for Northwestern in 2022, but he also had 1,922 rushing yards over his final two college seasons, so the rookie could push Jackson for the starting role in the absences of Taylor and Moss.