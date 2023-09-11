Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Hull (knee) "could miss time," Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hull was forced out of Week 1's loss to the Jaguars early due to a knee injury, and he looks uncertain for Week 2 versus Houston at this point. His status will likely depend on what he's able to do in practice Wednesday-Friday. With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) not eligible to come off the PUP list yet, it will be worth monitoring whether Zack Moss (forearm) can managed to return to face the Texans.