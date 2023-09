Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that he expects Hull (knee) to play again this season, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick suffered a knee injury in his NFL debut last week against the Jaguars, finishing the game with one carry for one yard and one catch for six yards across eight offensive snaps. After being placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Hull will be required to miss at least the next four contests.