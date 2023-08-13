Hull had seven carries for 15 yards and two receptions for 18 yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Hull started the game at running back ahead of Deon Jackson in a mild surprise and held his own in his first professional game. With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Zach Moss (arm) sidelined, Hull could have a large role to begin the regular season. His first preseason game should give the Colts confidence he can be part of the mix at least as a pass catcher. The Northwestern product was an outstanding receiver out of the backfield with the Wildcats (55 receptions in 2022) .