Hull (knee) appears set to compete with Trey Sermon for the backup role behind starter Jonathan Taylor this offseason, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Hull is back to full health after a knee injury limited him to just one appearance as a rookie in 2023, per Paul Bretl of USA Today. After Zack Moss was able to thrive as the backup to Taylor in 2023, fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on which of Hull and Sermon managers to show out better in training camp and preseason action. Sermon could have a leg up to begin the competition, but as Boyd notes, he's totaled just 78 carries in his career and isn't significantly more established than Hull.