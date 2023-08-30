Hull looks set to be in the backfield mix for Week 1 with Jonathan Taylor placed on the regular season physically unable to perform list, The Athletic reports.

Playing time in the Indy backfield is unclear with Taylor out at least four weeks, but Hull looks set to get significant snaps. Hull got the start in the preseason opener but was used behind Deon Jackson in the final two preseason games. Zack Moss could also return from a broken arm by Week 1 and would be the likely starter. All three backs could also share playing time in a committee when Moss is healthy. It's even possible that Hull could be the lead back, though he'll likely be used more just on third downs and passing situations given his receiving ability.