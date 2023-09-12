The Colts placed Hull (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the reserve/PUP list and Zack Moss (forearm) inactive this past Sunday against the Jaguars, Hull worked as Indianapolis' second running back behind Deon Jackson until he suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. Now that he's on IR, Hull, a rookie fifth-round pick, will be required to miss at least the next four games, meaning his next chance to suit up is a rematch with the Colts' Week 1 opponent on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Jacksonville. In the meantime, Moss, Jackson and Jake Funk will be the team's members of the backfield.