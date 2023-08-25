Hull took six carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

Deon Jackson got the start but rotated evenly with Hull throughout the first half as the first-team offense produced 17 points on six drives. Hull's score came from one yard out on the third series, not long after Jackson had a touchdown from three yards out. Both are candidates for significant roles Week 1 against Jacksonville, as Jonathan Taylor is seeking a trade and Zack Moss still recovering from a broken arm. The Colts do still have time to look at free agents or perhaps acquire an upgrade after other teams make cuts.