Hull exited in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a knee injury and won't return, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. He carried once for one yard and recorded a six-yard reception on his lone target.

The injury is unfortunate timing for Hull, who took the field with the Colts offense for the opening drive of the second half after starter Deon Jackson carried eight times for 18 yards and lost a fumble in the first two quarters. Rather than finishing the game on a high note and potentially using it as a springboard to overtake Jackson on the depth chart while top back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is sidelined for the first four games of the season, Hull made it just five offensive snaps into the second half before going down with the knee injury. Expect the Colts to provide an update on the rookie's status following the contest, but Indianapolis will now be left with Jackson and Jake Funk at running back for the rest of the day.