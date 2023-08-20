Hull had four carries for 13 yards and lost a yard on his lone reception in Saturday's preseason win over Chicago.

Neither Hull nor Deon Jackson were overly impressive after strong first preseason games, but both worked with the second-team offensive line as all starters on offense were rested. With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Zack Moss (arm) sidelined, Hull could have a large role to begin the regular season. He could still be in competition for a third-down role even when Taylor returns as the Northwestern product was an outstanding receiver out of the backfield with the Wildcats (55 receptions in 2022) .