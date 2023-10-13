Hull (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the season, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 ESPN The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick suffered a knee injury in his first NFL game Week 1 versus Jacksonville and went on injured reserve. While the team previously noted that Hull was making progress in his recovery, Bowen's report suggests that the Northwestern product may have suffered a setback that will prevent him from playing again in 2023. The Colts' need for Hull has been lessened after Zack Moss returned from a broken forearm Week 2 and after Jonathan Taylor returned from ankle surgery Week 5.