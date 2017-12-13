Colts' Frank Gore: Avoids injury designation
Gore (hand) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against the Broncos.
Gore was held out of Tuesday's practice with the hand issue, but it was always believed his day off was for maintenance purposes more than anything else after he logged a season-high 36 carries for 130 yards in a cold, snowy loss to the Bills on Sunday. The running back's return to full practice Wednesday clears up any concern about his status on the short week, though it wouldn't be surprising if head coach Chuck Pagano sprinkled youngster Marlon Mack into the backfield mix more liberally Thursday to avoid overworking Gore.
More News
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Totals 140 scrimmage yards•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Moves up to fifth on all-time rushing list•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Scores third touchdown in loss•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Contributes 61 total yards in loss•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Rushes 17 times in win•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...