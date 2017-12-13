Colts' Frank Gore: Avoids injury designation

Gore (hand) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Gore was held out of Tuesday's practice with the hand issue, but it was always believed his day off was for maintenance purposes more than anything else after he logged a season-high 36 carries for 130 yards in a cold, snowy loss to the Bills on Sunday. The running back's return to full practice Wednesday clears up any concern about his status on the short week, though it wouldn't be surprising if head coach Chuck Pagano sprinkled youngster Marlon Mack into the backfield mix more liberally Thursday to avoid overworking Gore.