Colts' Frank Gore: Bottled up by Jaguars

Gore carried nine times for 34 yards during Sunday's 27-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Game flow wasn't in Gore's favor, as his team got behind on the scoreboard early and turned to Marlon Mack, who drew six targets and five carries of his own. The veteran has topped 50 yards on the ground just once this season, and due to the team's record and their propensity for trailing in games, his role is in danger of diminishing in favor of Mack. Gore's next contest will come against the Bengals, who have been adept at stopping the run this season.