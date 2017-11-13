Colts' Frank Gore: Contributes 61 total yards in loss
Gore rushed 17 times for 54 yards and brought in his sole target for seven yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers.
The ageless tailback logged 17 carries for the second straight week, comfortably outpacing rookie Marlon Mack by 10 totes overall. Gore has averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in three of his past four games, but that appears to largely be a function of the offensive line's substandard blocking. With the lead-back role still clearly in his possession and a modest role in the passing game, Gore remains viable in all fantasy formats at present. He'll look to better his production against the Titans in Week 12 following a Week 11 bye.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...