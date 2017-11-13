Colts' Frank Gore: Contributes 61 total yards in loss

Gore rushed 17 times for 54 yards and brought in his sole target for seven yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers.

The ageless tailback logged 17 carries for the second straight week, comfortably outpacing rookie Marlon Mack by 10 totes overall. Gore has averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in three of his past four games, but that appears to largely be a function of the offensive line's substandard blocking. With the lead-back role still clearly in his possession and a modest role in the passing game, Gore remains viable in all fantasy formats at present. He'll look to better his production against the Titans in Week 12 following a Week 11 bye.