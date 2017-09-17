Colts' Frank Gore: Finds pay dirt in Week 2

Gore rushed 14 times for 46 yards and a touchdown while failing to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Gore powered the ball into the end zone from five yards out on the opening drive, asserting his dominance in goal-line situations. The 34-year-old veteran ceded six carries to Marlon Mack and three to Robert Turbin, but clearly remains the top option on the ground despite his advanced age. Gore's lack of burst at this stage suggests he'll need to score touchdowns to provide value and this performance showed that he's capable of doing so even with star quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) inactive.