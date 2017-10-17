Colts' Frank Gore: Gets 12 touches versus Titans
Gore rushed 10 times for 49 yards and caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Monday night's 36-22 loss to the Titans.
Gore's 4.9 yards per rush marked a season high, but the veteran's totals have been strikingly similar through six weeks. In fact, Gore has rushed for between 42 and 49 yards in five games, with Week 3's 25-carry, 57-yard outing serving as the outlier. At 34 years old, Gore is still grinding out yardage, but it's clear that his upside is limited, especially if he doesn't find the end zone.
More News
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Grinds out yardage versus 49ers•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Totals 80 yards in loss•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Gets in end zone again•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Finds pay dirt in Week 2•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Grinds out yardage despite offense's struggles•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Looks in regular-season form Saturday•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...