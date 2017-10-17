Colts' Frank Gore: Gets 12 touches versus Titans

Gore rushed 10 times for 49 yards and caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Monday night's 36-22 loss to the Titans.

Gore's 4.9 yards per rush marked a season high, but the veteran's totals have been strikingly similar through six weeks. In fact, Gore has rushed for between 42 and 49 yards in five games, with Week 3's 25-carry, 57-yard outing serving as the outlier. At 34 years old, Gore is still grinding out yardage, but it's clear that his upside is limited, especially if he doesn't find the end zone.