Colts' Frank Gore: Gets in end zone again
Gore rushed 25 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 31-28 win over Cleveland.
Gore powered in a four-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 28-7 late in the first half, giving him rushing scores in consecutive games. The veteran running back's game average of 2.5 yards per carry dropped his season mark to 3.0, but Gore's near monopoly on snaps at his position and goal-line work keeps him relevant in most formats.
