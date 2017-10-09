Colts' Frank Gore: Grinds out yardage versus 49ers
Gore carried 14 times for 48 yards and caught three of four targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.
Gore struggled to the tune of 3.4 yards per carry, but his ability to contribute through the air saw him rack up a season-high 86 scrimmage yards in the win. Marlon Mack racked up 91 yards and a touchdown on nine carries -- the narrowest split between the two runners this season. Gore still holds the advantage in the pecking order, but perhaps the rookie's emergence will allow the team to spell him more often. A matchup with the struggling Titans is on tap for Week 6.
More News
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Totals 80 yards in loss•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Gets in end zone again•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Finds pay dirt in Week 2•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Grinds out yardage despite offense's struggles•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Looks in regular-season form Saturday•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Two carries Saturday•
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...