Colts' Frank Gore: Grinds out yardage versus 49ers

Gore carried 14 times for 48 yards and caught three of four targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.

Gore struggled to the tune of 3.4 yards per carry, but his ability to contribute through the air saw him rack up a season-high 86 scrimmage yards in the win. Marlon Mack racked up 91 yards and a touchdown on nine carries -- the narrowest split between the two runners this season. Gore still holds the advantage in the pecking order, but perhaps the rookie's emergence will allow the team to spell him more often. A matchup with the struggling Titans is on tap for Week 6.