Colts' Frank Gore: Has 100 yards rushing in season finale

Gore had 24 carries for 100 yards and three receptions for 11 yards in Sunday's win over Houston. He became the fifth player in NFL history with more than 14,000 yards rushing.

He has 14,026 yards rushing in his career. Gore says he plans to play in 2018, but it seems unlikely he'll return to Indianapolis with a rebuilding team. Gore finishes the season with 961 yards rushing and four total touchdowns, but just 3.7 yards per carry.