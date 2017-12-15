Colts' Frank Gore: Hits career milestone in loss
Gore rushed 10 times for 31 yards and brought in three of four targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 25-13 loss to the Broncos.
Gore exited the game briefly in the second quarter with a knee injury, but he was able to return to start the second half and became the only other player in NFL history besides Emmitt Smith to post 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 12 consecutive seasons. The 34-year-old unsurprisingly saw a significant drop in workload from Sunday's 36-carry tally in Buffalo's blizzard-like environment, but his receiving yardage total was his second highest total of the season. Gore will now have nine days to prepare for a Week 16 tilt against the Ravens.
