Colts' Frank Gore: Limited Monday with ankle issue
Gore is dealing with a minor ankle injury and was limited during Monday's practice.
The Colts are understandably playing it safe by restraining the 34-year-old running back with still over a month to go before Week 1 against the Rams. Robert Turbin was spotted taking first-team snaps at Monday's practice, but Gore remains atop the depth chart heading into the 2017 season.
