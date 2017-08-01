Colts' Frank Gore: Limited Monday with ankle issue

Gore is dealing with a minor ankle injury and was limited during Monday's practice.

The Colts are understandably playing it safe by restraining the 34-year-old running back with still over a month to go before Week 1 against the Rams. Robert Turbin was spotted taking first-team snaps at Monday's practice, but Gore remains atop the depth chart heading into the 2017 season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories