Colts' Frank Gore: Moves up to fifth on all-time rushing list
Gore rushed 13 times for 61 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Jaguars.
Gore came in seventh on the NFL's all-time career rushing list, but passed Jerome Bettis (13,662) and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) over the course of this one to move up to fifth. The 34-year-old running back got seven more carries than Marlon Mack, but rushed for only 15 more yards than his younger counterpart. With double-digit carries in all but one game this season, Gore still provides a high floor due to volume despite playing in one of the league's least effective offenses.
