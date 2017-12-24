Colts' Frank Gore: Piles up 86 yards
Gore rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries and added 18 yards and a touchdown on two receptions during Saturday's 23-16 loss to Baltimore.
Gore took the dump off from Jacoby Brissett and scurried up the field for a 14-yard score in the second quarter. It was Gore's first receiving touchdown of the season and snapped a three-game scoreless streak for the veteran back. Gore has been one of the few bright spots in Indy's offense this season, but he'll have some work to do if he wants to top 1,200 total yards for the 12th straight season. He enters Week 17 needing 105 total yards and faces a Texans team that held him to 77 yards in a Week 9 Colts win.
