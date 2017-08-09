Colts' Frank Gore: Returns to practice
Gore (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday and participated in live-tackling drills, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Gore was limited during Monday's practice, but his return Tuesday to an intense practice suggests this isn't a worry for the regular season. He may not play much, if at all, in the preseason, however. The Colts may try to reduce the 34-year olds workload this year, but Gore remains atop the depth chart heading into the 2017 season.
