Colts' Frank Gore: Rushes 17 times in win

Gore rushed 17 times for 51 yards and caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Texans.

The lone incompletion thrown Gore's way was an ugly drop on 3rd-and-short. He was solid otherwise, out-touching Marlon Mack 20-9 with neither getting into the end zone. Gore continues to get decent volume, but lacks major upside at this stage of his career.