Colts' Frank Gore: Rushes 17 times in win
Gore rushed 17 times for 51 yards and caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Texans.
The lone incompletion thrown Gore's way was an ugly drop on 3rd-and-short. He was solid otherwise, out-touching Marlon Mack 20-9 with neither getting into the end zone. Gore continues to get decent volume, but lacks major upside at this stage of his career.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...