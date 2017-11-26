Colts' Frank Gore: Scores third touchdown in loss
Gore rushed 17 times for 62 yards and a touchdown while turning five targets into two catches for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Titans.
Gore made Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota pay for his second interception late in the first half by bursting up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-1 during the ensuing possession. The veteran running back was held to fewer than 4.0 yards per carry for the eighth time in 11 games while getting exactly 17 rushing attempts for the third consecutive week. Rookie teammate Marlon Mack's case for taking more work from Gore took a serious hit in this one, as Mack's inability to corral a toss led to a fumble inside his own five-yard line with Indianapolis leading 16-6 that jumpstarted Tennessee's comeback.
