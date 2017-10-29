Colts' Frank Gore: Tallies 101 total yards

Gore rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries and added 19 yards on four catches in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Cincinnati.

It was the first time this season that the veteran topped the century mark in total yards and his 82 yards on the ground were 25 more than his previous season high. Despite some of the big-play ability of rookie Marlon Mack, Gore has had as many or more touches than Mack in every game thus far this season. The two combined for 34 touches on Sunday with Gore hitting 20 opportunities for the second time this season. Running the ball against Cincinnati's middle-of-the-road rush defense was likely seen as the path of least resistance as opposed to its top-5 pass defense. Expect more of the same against a similarly built Texans defense next week.