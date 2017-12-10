Colts' Frank Gore: Totals 140 scrimmage yards

Gore carried 36 times for 130 yards and caught one pass for an additional 10 yards during Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Bills.

In the midst of a blizzard, Gore easily surpassed his season highs in touches and scrimmage yards as the offense leaned on his legs. He recorded a long gain of just 10 yards but was fed the ball incessantly and churned out production through sheer volume. His workload is likely to decrease Thursday against a touch Broncos run defense, but the opportunity for production remains due to his featured role.