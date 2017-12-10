Colts' Frank Gore: Totals 140 scrimmage yards
Gore carried 36 times for 130 yards and caught one pass for an additional 10 yards during Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Bills.
In the midst of a blizzard, Gore easily surpassed his season highs in touches and scrimmage yards as the offense leaned on his legs. He recorded a long gain of just 10 yards but was fed the ball incessantly and churned out production through sheer volume. His workload is likely to decrease Thursday against a touch Broncos run defense, but the opportunity for production remains due to his featured role.
More News
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Moves up to fifth on all-time rushing list•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Scores third touchdown in loss•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Contributes 61 total yards in loss•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Rushes 17 times in win•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Tallies 101 total yards•
-
Colts' Frank Gore: Bottled up by Jaguars•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...