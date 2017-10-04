Colts' Frank Gore: Totals 80 yards in loss

Gore rushed for 46 yards on 12 carries and added 34 yards on three catches in Sunday's 46-18 loss to Seattle.

The circumstances gave Gore little to work with on Sunday as Seattle's big second half took the run away from the Colts. Gore touched the ball just four times in the second half. The veteran back hasn't been particularly effective early in the season as defense key on him, barely averaging three yards per carry through the season's first quarter. Things might open up soon as Andrew Luck returns to practice, but another shoulder might be of more interest. Rookie Marlon Mack, who was back at practice last week, could give Gore competition for touches that he hasn't seen thus far this season from the likes of Robert Turbin and Matt Jones.