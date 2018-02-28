Colts' Frank Gore: Unlikely to re-sign with Indianapolis

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that general manager Chris Ballard informed Gore that the veteran running back likely wouldn't be retained in 2018, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Per Reich, Ballard expressed a desire to go in a different direction and get younger at running back, leaving no room in the team's plans for Gore, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent March 14. Though Gore has shown remarkable durability while having not missed a game over the past seven seasons, his effectiveness waned during his three-year run in Indianapolis. While shoddy offensive line play didn't help his cause, Gore still failed to crack four yards per carry in any of this three seasons and offers little dynamism in the passing game at this stage of his career. Gore, who will turn 35 years old in May, hasn't indicated that he plans to retire, but given his age and lack of versatility, there may not be much of a market for his services as he heads into free agency.