Brown totaled a team-high 53 yards off of four receptions in Sunday's preseason loss to the Lions.

Brown didn't even suit up for Mississippi State last season after violating the team's honor code in the spring. The Colts took a flier on him and early signs are positive. The depth chart behind T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief is crowded in Indianapolis, but if Brown can replicate the 15.7 yards per catch he averaged in college, he can be an interesting piece down the line.