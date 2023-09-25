Minshew completed 27 of 44 passes for 227 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 22-19 overtime win against the Ravens.

Minshew drew a spot start with Anthony Richardson (concussion) sidelined. He had an unremarkable 5.2 yards per attempt to post a mediocre stat line, but he was effective for the Colts as he kept the team in the game and didn't turn the ball over. It's likely that Richardson will pass through concussion protocol ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Rams, meaning Minshew would shift back to the bench.