Minshew appears set to start the remainder of the 2023 campaign with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) scheduled for season-ending surgery.

Minshew stepping in as Indianapolis' starting quarterback won't just be a temporary measure, with rookie first-round pick Richardson now having to turn his attention toward recovering for Year 2. The Colts could still explore further options under center, but even after a sloppy performance during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, Minshew is likely the team's best option going forward for the foreseeable future. The veteran struggled with turnovers versus Jacksonville, completing 33 of 55 passes for 329 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions while also losing one fumble. On deck Week 7 is a tough matchup against a Browns defense that just successfully contained Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense.