Minshew completed 23 of 41 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Colts' 38-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed once for three yards.

Minshew put together an inefficient day overall that highlighted some of his shortcomings as a passer. Minshew did keep the Colts in the game for the majority of the afternoon and connected with Michael Pittman and Drew Ogletree for scoring passes of 10 and 33 yards, respectively, for the quarterback's second straight multi-touchdown effort, but he also threw an interception for the third consecutive contest. Minshew's first opportunity to bounce back comes in a Week 9 road battle against the Panthers.