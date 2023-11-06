Minshew completed 17 of 26 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Panthers.

He also gained five yards on five carries. Minshew didn't need to do much on a day when the Indianapolis defense intercepted Bryce Young three times and returned two of them to the house, but the QB did toss a screen pass to Jonathan Taylor in the second quarter that turned into a 10-yard touchdown. More importantly. Minshew didn't commit a turnover after getting picked off five times and losing four fumbles over the last three games, giving him a boost of confidence heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Patriots.