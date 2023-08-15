Anthony Richardson was named Indianapolis' starting quarterback for the regular season by head coach Shane Steichen, moving Minshew to the backup role, the Indianapolis Star reports.

The move isn't a surprise as Indy's goal was always to have the No. 4 overall draft pick take over the starting role. It's a little surprising the announcement came this early in training camp, but Richardson has had a strong camp and promising first preseason game. Minshew was at best going to start a few games while Richardson was developing, but now he may not get much playing time unless Richardson gets hurt.