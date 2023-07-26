Minshew received all of the first-team reps in Wednesday's practice, but coach Shane Steichen said that Minshew and Anthony Richardson will rotate on the first team as camp progresses, Jake Arthur of SI.com reports.

Minshew completed all four of his passes Wednesday on the first day of training camp for the Colts. Richardson was drafted fourth overall in 2023 despite being considered a raw prospect, and Minshew's experience has him slightly ahead in the team's quarterback competition at this point, though Indianapolis will likely give the more mobile Richardson plenty of opportunities to seize the starting job before the season begins.