Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Titans.

Minshew entered the game late in the second quarter after Anthony Richardson suffered a shoulder injury. The Colts had a modest 10-6 lead at the time, and Minshew moved the offense efficiently enough to keep that lead -- though Zack Moss proved to be the primary force for the unit. The extent of Richardson's injury is not yet clear, though Minshew could be in line to start in Week 6 in a pivotal divisional matchup against the Jaguars.