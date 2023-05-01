Minshew could begin the regular season as Indy's starting quarterback, but 2023 first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson is expected to start sooner rather than later, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. "[Richardson's] experience as a player and getting more reps - practice reps, game reps - I think that's how you develop," said head coach Shane Steichen.

The Colts signed Minshew to a one-year contract to provide a veteran backup who can ease Indy's transition into a new franchise quarterback. It sounds like the Colts intend for Richardson to be the Week 1 starter, but his ascent into the starting role will depend on how he fares in training camp. Minshew could be the early season starter, but we wouldn't count on him starting many games ahead of Richardson.