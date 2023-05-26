Minshew shared first-team reps with Anthony Richardson on Thursday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Shane Steichen told reporters it was an important step in the Colts' evaluation of Richardson to see him with the first-stringers, adding that the fourth overall pick "made some big plays, some next-level stuff" during Thursday's practice. Minshew may still end up getting more snaps with the starters this spring, but he's got a challenge on his hands to stay atop the depth chart throughout the summer and into Week 1.
