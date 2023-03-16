The Colts have agreed to terms with Minshew, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Minshew's one-year deal is for $3.5 million (fully guaranteed) and could be worth up to $5.5 million with incentives. The 2019 sixth-rounder joins the Colts a day after the team officially released veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan. The addition of Minshew gives Indy an option with NFL starting experience ahead of the 2023 season, but it remains to be seen how the rest of the QB depth chart will end up shaking out, with the franchise likely to continue bolstering the position, quite possibly via next month's draft.
More News
-
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Solid as backup in 2022•
-
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Headed back to No. 2 role•
-
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Big second half in loss•
-
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Starting again Sunday•
-
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: In line to start Sunday•
-
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Likely starting with Hurts doubtful•