Minshew entered the Colts' 31-20 win over the Texans for Anthony Richardson (concussion) with 12:45 remaining in the second quarter and completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and added two rushes for three yards.

Minshew's second straight emergency assignment went off nearly perfectly, with the backup as sharp as his final line implies. Minshew has quickly proven to be a prudent offseason signing for the Colts due to his existing knowledge of new head coach Shane Steichen's system and Richardson's pair of in-game injuries thus far. If Richardson is unable to return for a Week 3 road matchup against the Ravens, Minshew will be in line for his first start of the season.