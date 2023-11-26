Minshew completed 24 of 41 passes for 251 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Colts' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for six yards and a score and fumbled once but recovered.

Minshew wasn't able to get his team in the end zone through the air, but he put together a solid yardage total against a short-handed Buccaneers defense and also contributed a two-yard scoring rush early in the second quarter. Minshew unsurprisingly focused the most on Michael Pittman, who was on the receiving end of 10 of his completions, and standout rookie Josh Downs, who posted a 5-43 line. Minshew's yardage total was his highest since Week 7, and he'll now turn his focus to a Week 13 divisional road clash against the Titans.