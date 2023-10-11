Minshew is set to start at quarterback for Indianapolis for at least the next four contests with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) officially landing on injured reserve Wednesday.

Minshew will start under center for the Colts until at least Nov. 12 against the Patriots, which will be Richardson's first possible return date. It's also possible, of course, that Richardson's recovery from his AC joint injury could take longer than the minimum requisite four weeks. Meanwhile, Indianapolis also signed Kellen Mond to the practice squad, which will provide some additional emergency depth for the quarterback room heading into a Week 6 divisional matchup against Jacksonville.