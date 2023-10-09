Minshew will start versus the Jaguars in Week 6 with coach Shane Steichen saying Monday that Anthony Richardson (shoulder) will miss "some time," Adam Schefter of ESPNreports.

Minshew stepped up in relief of Richardson during Sunday's win over the Titans, in which he completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He will start Week 6 at Jacksonville at a minimum, but depending on the severity of Richardson's AC joint injury, the rookie could be a real candidate to land on IR and miss at least the next four contests. Minshew also relieved Richardson in Week 2 and Week 3, throwing a touchdown in each contest without a single interception. A proven veteran, Minshew is worth fantasy consideration versus the Jaguars for teams in need of a spot start, or in leagues that field multiple QBs.