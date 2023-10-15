Minshew completed 33 of 55 passes for 329 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed twice for four yards and and lost a fumble.

Minshew's season-best yardage total was secondary to his untimely quartet of turnovers, which helped sink the Colts' chances in the divisional clash. The one-time Jaguars starter's first two interceptions and his fumble led to a total of 17 Jacksonville points, and he also gave the ball up on downs in each of Indianapolis' last two possessions. Despite the sloppy game, Minshew may be the Colts' best option under center for the foreseeable future, considering Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported earlier Sunday that season-ending surgery is being considered for Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury.