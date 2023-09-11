Minshew went 0-for-2 passing in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville as he played on the offense's final three plays at the goal line with starting quarterback Anthony Richardson exiting with a knee bruise.

Minshew couldn't convert on a second-and-goal situation on the game's final meaningful plays. Richardson said after the game he was fine and is expected to play next week against Houston. If not, Minshew would get the start as he's firmly entrenched as the backup.