Minshew completed 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 24-17 preseason victory against the Bears.

During a week in which the Colts named rookie first-rounder Anthony Richardson their Week 1 starting quarterback, Minshew again has been relegated to backup duties. Still, Minshew took advantage of Richardson getting the night off Saturday, missing just two throws to wide receivers Josh Downs and Juwann Winfree. Considering the team rosters only three quarterbacks, Minshew may get some more exhibition action this Thursday in Philadelphia.