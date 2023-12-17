Minshew completed 18 of 28 passes for 215 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and also had two carries for no yards during Sunday's 30-13 win against the Steelers.

Despite losing his top two available skill-position players in wide receiver Michael Pittman (concussion) and running back Zack Moss (arm) in the first half, Minshew tossed a trio of scores, marking the fifth time he's done so in his 46 career appearances. Minshew connected with eight different players, but only three of his 18 completions went for 20-plus yards, dampening his yards per attempt to 7.7. While there's a chance RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) returns to action Week 16, Minshew again may be working with a compromised skill group Sunday, Dec. 24 in Atlanta considering the two injuries that befell the Colts on Saturday.